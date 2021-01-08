Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Up 8.5%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 4,918,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,720,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59.

About Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

