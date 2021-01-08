LUKSO (LYXe) Price Hits $1.81

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. LUKSO has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00037105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00027571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,010.12 or 0.02498436 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012159 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LYXE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

