Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 151,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,824. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.