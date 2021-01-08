Loop Capital Raises Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target to $17.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKTS. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock worth $1,810,079. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

