LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Up 5.1%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 1,586,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,403,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.