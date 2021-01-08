Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LYG. Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.44. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,560,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 1,623,014 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 292,314 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.