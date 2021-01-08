Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

LYG opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $423,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

