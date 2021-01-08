Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.67 and last traded at $137.70. 149,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 82,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lindsay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lindsay by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

