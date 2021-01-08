Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIND. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 1,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,013. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $786.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.61.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.