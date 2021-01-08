Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $56.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $52.57. Approximately 2,285,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,635,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 870,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 365,057 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

