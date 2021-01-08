Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNC. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.42.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 208,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

