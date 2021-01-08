Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.42.

LNC stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

