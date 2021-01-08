Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of LNC opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,131.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 370,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

