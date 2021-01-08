Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.27

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$71.27 and last traded at C$71.20, with a volume of 95829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.05.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 5.9800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total value of C$254,558.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,691.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

