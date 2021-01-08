Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $5.03 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $861,937.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00420388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

