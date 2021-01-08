Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.81. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

