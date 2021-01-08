Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 893,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 799,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

