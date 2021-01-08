Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.25.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

