LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Raised to $260.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price raised by Truist from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LHCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $220.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

