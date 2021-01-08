LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LexinFintech by 36.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

