Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.52.

LEN stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4,359.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126,072 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lennar by 9.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $3,976,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

