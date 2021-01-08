Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 7.6%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.17 and last traded at $122.00. Approximately 2,550,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,131,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.11.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock valued at $97,580,523 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $27,739,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

