Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,746. The company has a market cap of $135.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

