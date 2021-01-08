Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of LEAF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,203. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.
Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.
About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.
