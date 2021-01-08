LBRY Credits Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $44.10 million and $6.39 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00449418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00236770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051236 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 704,508,912 coins and its circulating supply is 519,226,303 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

