LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LATAM Airlines Group S.A. offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services. The Company operates primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America. LATAM Airlines Group S.A., formerly known as Lan Chile S.A, is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. “
LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.87. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $9.98.
LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.
Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LATAM Airlines Group (LTMAQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.