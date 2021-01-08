LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LATAM Airlines Group S.A. offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services. The Company operates primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America. LATAM Airlines Group S.A., formerly known as Lan Chile S.A, is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. “

LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.87. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $9.98.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.22). LATAM Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 576.37% and a negative net margin of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

