Largo Coin Price Hits $9.73 on Top Exchanges (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.73 or 0.00023623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Largo Coin has a market cap of $171.44 million and approximately $705,594.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00103023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00417614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00215901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00048849 BTC.

About Largo Coin

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.