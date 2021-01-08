Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

