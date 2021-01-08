Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.81. 8,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.