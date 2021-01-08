Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LW stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

