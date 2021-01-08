Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $472.00 to $519.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $517.22 and last traded at $515.85, with a volume of 29415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $496.49.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Lam Research by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 59,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 80,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

