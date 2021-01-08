Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

LKFN stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

