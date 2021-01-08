Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBAI. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.