Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

LBAI stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $718.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

