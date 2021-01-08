Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 64 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

