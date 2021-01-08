LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCMLY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,300. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. LafargeHolcim has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.