Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is National Investment Services of America LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

National Investment Services of America LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 3.3% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.55. 858,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,749. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $220.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

