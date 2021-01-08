L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.16.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $178.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average is $179.16. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.