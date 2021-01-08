Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $27.06. 8,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 673.92 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $242,996.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,728,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,508,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

