Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 264,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Kosmos Energy worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.