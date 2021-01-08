Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.28. 6,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.