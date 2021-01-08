KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.11. 246,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 166,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNOP. B. Riley began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

