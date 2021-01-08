KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
KLMR opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile
Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.