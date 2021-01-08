Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $209.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

