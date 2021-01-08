Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 6.4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.51. 210,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 213,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSA. BidaskClub downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

