Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

KC stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,282,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

