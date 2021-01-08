Kingdom Game 4.0 One Day Volume Reaches $25,260.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $25,260.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00415428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00049196 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

