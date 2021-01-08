Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

