Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Price Up 6%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 114,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 107,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

KE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $430.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 430.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

