KeyCorp Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $290.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.36.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $259.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $263.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 198.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.